PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:BTU (Better Than Urethane)
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Steel
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Low Differential I-Block Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.601
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:NA

The Fanatic BTU is a unique new release from Brunswick. The BTU uses the same I-Block symmetrical core shape as the Fanatic, but with density changes that increase the RG to 2.601″ and reduce the differential to 0.030″. This low-flaring high RG core is matched with the new Better Than Urethane (BTU) coverstock, producing a ball motion similar to the urethane of old, but with more downlane motion and an improved ability to handle higher volumes of oil.

Our three testers liked the Fanatic BTU best on our dry test pattern. For the closest comparison, we dusted off our Karma Urethanes for this review. The Karma Urethane shares the same box finish, but has a slightly lower RG and higher differential core. On our dry pattern, the BTU got a little farther down the lane before picking up, but it was much more continuous at the back end. The biggest difference was the way the BTU continued to get to the pocket ...

