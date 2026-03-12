General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Fury Red/Blue/Black
|Reviewed:
|August 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|PK-26 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Blue / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Fury
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.524
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Fury Red/Blue/Black is another of the five options in Brunswick’s new Fury line. These bowling balls replace the Twist line, adding much more performance. The Red/Blue/Black version of the Fury uses the same PK-26 Hybrid cover as the dull version we previously reviewed. The difference with this ball is the box finish. Instead of a sanded 2000 SiaAir finish, this ball is finished with 2000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. This glossy surface finish provided much more length, a stronger move downlane, but much less total hook compared to the sanded version. We needed to play straighter with our angles and on top of the dry with this ball across our patterns.
Stroker
Stroker easily had the best reaction of our three testers with this Fury on the fresh medium oil pattern. His lower rev rate allowed him to start the ball up the five board and let the ball’s back end reaction get it up to the pocket downlane. The ball matched up very well for him, having enough friction to hook, but with the Crown Factory Compound getting it far enough down the lane before turning over. Misses left of target didn’t overreact, but the ball struggled to go through the pins for him. He saw very little transition with this ball, which allowed him to stay in the same area for the entire session. If dull balls were also being thrown, most of them weren’t far enough right to affect what he was doing with this ball. If the sanded covers did get far enough outside, he needed to make very small moves to
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Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black vs. Brunswick Combat Hybrid
- Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black vs. Brunswick Crown 78U
- Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black vs. Brunswick Crown Victory
- Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black vs. Brunswick Crown Victory Pearl
- Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black vs. Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black
- Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black vs. Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl
- Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black vs. Brunswick Strategy
To compare the Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.