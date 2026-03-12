Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Fury Red/Blue/Black
Reviewed:August 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:PK-26 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Red / Blue / Black
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Core Specs
Name:Fury
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.524
Diff:0.038
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Fury Red/Blue/Black is another of the five options in Brunswick’s new Fury line. These bowling balls replace the Twist line, adding much more performance. The Red/Blue/Black version of the Fury uses the same PK-26 Hybrid cover as the dull version we previously reviewed. The difference with this ball is the box finish. Instead of a sanded 2000 SiaAir finish, this ball is finished with 2000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. This glossy surface finish provided much more length, a stronger move downlane, but much less total hook compared to the sanded version. We needed to play straighter with our angles and on top of the dry with this ball across our patterns.

Stroker

Stroker easily had the best reaction of our three testers with this Fury on the fresh medium oil pattern. His lower rev rate allowed him to start the ball up the five board and let the ball’s back end reaction get it up to the pocket downlane. The ball matched up very well for him, having enough friction to hook, but with the Crown Factory Compound getting it far enough down the lane before turning over. Misses left of target didn’t overreact, but the ball struggled to go through the pins for him. He saw very little transition with this ball, which allowed him to stay in the same area for the entire session. If dull balls were also being thrown, most of them weren’t far enough right to affect what he was doing with this ball. If the sanded covers did get far enough outside, he needed to make very small moves to

Additional Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.