Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Fury Emerald/Black
Reviewed:August 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:PK-26 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Emerald / Black
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Core Specs
Name:Fury
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.524
Diff:0.038
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Fury is Brunswick’s new entry-level line for the 2026 season, with five color variants across three coverstock/box finish combinations. The Fury Emerald/Black version has a hybrid cover with a dull box finish. This ball uses PK-26 Hybrid, an updated version of the PowerKoil coverstock originally introduced around 20 years ago. The PK-26 shell was found in HK22-based solid and pearl versions on the Danger Zone balls earlier this year. The Fury line doesn’t use HK22, and its PK-26 coverstocks are paired with a new symmetrical weight block. The symmetrical Fury core design has a higher RG of 2.524″ and a lower-medium differential of 0.038″. The Emerald/Black version provided more hook and traction than the glossy-covered one that we also reviewed. The duller surface allowed it to create more traction than the Crown Victory and Crown Victory Pearl, while the resin coverstock allowed us to cover more boards than the Crown 78U. We had the best reaction with this ball overall on our medium oil pattern, with its 500/1000/2000 SiaAir box finish providing traction through the oil and keeping down the length of the hybrid coverstock.

Cranker

Cranker really liked the smooth and controllable motion that the Fury Emerald/Black provided him on the fresh medium oil pattern. The surface finish of this bowling ball created plenty of traction on the lane, resulting in a slower and more rounded shape at the breakpoint. This meant he could be very aggressive with his release without the ball going sideways when it came out of the pattern. He was straighter with his angles to keep the Fury in

Additional Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.