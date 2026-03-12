General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Fury Emerald/Black
|Reviewed:
|August 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|PK-26 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Emerald / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Fury
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.524
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Fury is Brunswick’s new entry-level line for the 2026 season, with five color variants across three coverstock/box finish combinations. The Fury Emerald/Black version has a hybrid cover with a dull box finish. This ball uses PK-26 Hybrid, an updated version of the PowerKoil coverstock originally introduced around 20 years ago. The PK-26 shell was found in HK22-based solid and pearl versions on the Danger Zone balls earlier this year. The Fury line doesn’t use HK22, and its PK-26 coverstocks are paired with a new symmetrical weight block. The symmetrical Fury core design has a higher RG of 2.524″ and a lower-medium differential of 0.038″. The Emerald/Black version provided more hook and traction than the glossy-covered one that we also reviewed. The duller surface allowed it to create more traction than the Crown Victory and Crown Victory Pearl, while the resin coverstock allowed us to cover more boards than the Crown 78U. We had the best reaction with this ball overall on our medium oil pattern, with its 500/1000/2000 SiaAir box finish providing traction through the oil and keeping down the length of the hybrid coverstock.
Cranker
Cranker really liked the smooth and controllable motion that the Fury Emerald/Black provided him on the fresh medium oil pattern. The surface finish of this bowling ball created plenty of traction on the lane, resulting in a slower and more rounded shape at the breakpoint. This meant he could be very aggressive with his release without the ball going sideways when it came out of the pattern. He was straighter with his angles to keep the Fury in
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Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black vs. Brunswick Combat Hybrid
- Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black vs. Brunswick Crown 78U
- Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black vs. Brunswick Crown Victory
- Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black vs. Brunswick Crown Victory Pearl
- Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black vs. Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl
- Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black vs. Brunswick Strategy
To compare the Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.