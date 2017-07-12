General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relativity Flip Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Magnitude 035 Low Diff Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Magnitude 035 joins Brunswick’s Performance line of bowling balls for the upcoming fall season and it offers a significantly different motion than any of the balls in the Edge or Fanatic series. This ball uses the Relativity Flip Solid coverstock formulation, the same cover that is also used on the new Quantum Classic Black. The 035’s cover is factory finished with 500 and then 2000 SiaAir pads, which gives it enough texture to provide plenty of hook in the middle of the lane. The numerical portion of this ball’s name comes from its new low differential (0.035″) symmetrical core. This is a low-flaring design that helps to smooth out this ball’s reaction to the dry.
All three of our testers had a fantastic reaction to the pocket on our medium oil test pattern. Everyone was able to play their favorite parts of the lane. Cranker was the farthest left, crossing the arrows at the nineteen board and using eight as his breakpoint downlane. Tweener played between the second and third arrows and out to the 10 board at the breakpoint. Stroker was the farthest right, going over the second arrow and out to around the eight board downlane. They all saw a very smooth arc ...
