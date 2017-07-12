Brunswick Quantum Classic Black

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Relativity Flip Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Classic Black
Core Specs
Name:Quantum Mushroom High RG
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.557
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Quantum Classic Black is newest addition to Brunswick’s Pro Performance line. Like the Quantum Forest Green Solid and Quantum Fire Pearl that came before it, the Classic Black uses the symmetrical Quantum Mushroom High RG core, which gives it an RG of 2.557″ and a total differential of 0.053″. It is surrounded by Brunswick’s new Relativity Flip Solid coverstock, prepped from the factory with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. Like the previous two Quantum balls, this one uses a two-piece design that features an extra-thick coverstock and no outer core filler material. The Classic Black pushed farther down the lane on all our patterns than the Fire Pearl. Since they share the same core and box finishing process, we attribute this extra length to the differences in coverstock formulation between these two balls.

The Quantum Classic Black was better for us on our dry test pattern than it was on our medium pattern. The box finish easily kept this ball from hooking too early for both Tweener ...

