General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relativity Flip Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Classic Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Quantum Mushroom High RG
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.557
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Quantum Classic Black is newest addition to Brunswick’s Pro Performance line. Like the Quantum Forest Green Solid and Quantum Fire Pearl that came before it, the Classic Black uses the symmetrical Quantum Mushroom High RG core, which gives it an RG of 2.557″ and a total differential of 0.053″. It is surrounded by Brunswick’s new Relativity Flip Solid coverstock, prepped from the factory with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. Like the previous two Quantum balls, this one uses a two-piece design that features an extra-thick coverstock and no outer core filler material. The Classic Black pushed farther down the lane on all our patterns than the Fire Pearl. Since they share the same core and box finishing process, we attribute this extra length to the differences in coverstock formulation between these two balls.
The Quantum Classic Black was better for us on our dry test pattern than it was on our medium pattern. The box finish easily kept this ball from hooking too early for both Tweener ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Quantum Classic Black Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Quantum Classic Black vs. Brunswick Edge Blue Pearl
- Brunswick Quantum Classic Black vs. Brunswick Fanatic BTU Pearl
- Brunswick Quantum Classic Black vs. Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl
- Brunswick Quantum Classic Black vs. Brunswick Quantum Forest Green Solid
- Brunswick Quantum Classic Black vs. Brunswick True Nirvana
To compare the Brunswick Quantum Classic Black to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Quantum Classic Black Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.