Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Relativity Traction Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Black / Orange / Red Solid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Magnitude 055 High Diff
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.499
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

The Magnitude 055 is the second release to carry the Magnitude nameplate in Brunswick’s Performance line of products. This past summer, the Magnitude 035 was introduced to give bowlers a benchmark-type reaction on medium volume patterns. The Magnitude 055 provides the same smooth and predicable motion off the breakpoint, but adds lots more total hook. This is achieved thanks to the lower RG and higher differential of the new Magnitude 055 High Diff symmetrical core shape and the switch to the new Relativity Traction Solid coverstock. In addition, the box finish is rougher than the 035’s finish, giving the Magnitude 055 plenty of traction on heavy volume oil patterns.

All three of our testers were easily able to get the Magnitude 055 to the pocket on our heavy oil test pattern. Tweener and Stroker liked how quickly their balls picked up into a roll, allowing them to get their balls up to the pocket even on shots that weren’t the best off their hands. They saw much better carry than what they saw with the 035 on this pattern. Cranker really liked his reaction on the fresh and he liked it ...

