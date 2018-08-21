General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ECA-XR Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Ultramarine
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Quantum Mushroom High RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.563
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Quantum Bias Pearl is the second recent asymmetrical entry into the Quantum line for Brunswick. It uses the same Quantum Mushroom High RG Asymmetric core design as the white Quantum Bias. This ball features the new ECA-XR Pearl coverstock, finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. These elements allow the Bias Pearl to have more skid through the front part of the lane and a stronger change of direction off the dry than the white Quantum Bias. All three of our testers liked their reactions on the fresh across most of our test patterns. The box finish offered enough traction through the oil, but not so much that it caused this ball to lose energy on the back end.
Our medium oil test pattern offered the best reaction on the fresh. Stroker fell in love with the Bias Pearl on this pattern. He was lined up starting this ball on 12 off his hand, crossing the second arrow, and getting it out to eight at the breakpoint. The Bias Pearl was incredibly forgiving for him when playing this part of the lane. When he got this ball off his hand properly, he could throw it anywhere downlane between six and 10 at the breakpoint and still hit flush in the pocket. The box finish kept it from hooking early when he got it to the dry too quickly, while also not pushing too far down the lane on shots
