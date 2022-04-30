Brunswick Quantum Evo Response

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Quantum Evo Response
Reviewed:August 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Evolution Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Violet / Scarlet / Carbon
Core Specs
Name:QCS-24
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.511
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.024

The Quantum Evo Response is the fourth Quantum Evo release for Brunswick. This ball shares many attributes with the Quantum Evo Pearl, with the first being the asymmetrical QCS-24 weight block. It also has the same 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finish as the Quantum Evo Pearl. Both balls use the pearlized Evolution Reactive coverstock, but the new attribute of the Quantum Evo Response is the addition of the HK22 base to the coverstock. This change in formulation made quite a difference in ball reaction, as it allowed this ball to pick up more in the midlane, eliminating the over-skid that we sometimes saw with the Quantum Evo Pearl. The massive amount of motion this ball has at the breakpoint made it easy for us to open our angles and go around the lane more. Its polished box finish was best on the medium pattern for all three of our testers, providing easy length but without getting too far down the lane before making its move.

Cranker had a very good reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. The box finish gave him easy length through the front, with the new coverstock creating traction in the midlane and a big move off the breakpoint. He was able to get this ball as far right as he wanted, and it still screamed back to the pocket. The angularity of this ball’s motion gave him a very high strike percentage. When thrown by itself, the polished box finish did very little to alter the pattern, with Cranker only needing to make small 2-and-1 adjustments when the ball started to leave the 4 pin. After duller balls were thrown and the pattern transitioned more, the Quantum Evo Response was still a very good option to combat the changing conditions. He could

Additional Brunswick Quantum Evo Response Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler.