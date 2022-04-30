General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Quantum Evo Response
|Reviewed:
|August 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Evolution Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Violet / Scarlet / Carbon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|QCS-24
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.511
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.024
The Quantum Evo Response is the fourth Quantum Evo release for Brunswick. This ball shares many attributes with the Quantum Evo Pearl, with the first being the asymmetrical QCS-24 weight block. It also has the same 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finish as the Quantum Evo Pearl. Both balls use the pearlized Evolution Reactive coverstock, but the new attribute of the Quantum Evo Response is the addition of the HK22 base to the coverstock. This change in formulation made quite a difference in ball reaction, as it allowed this ball to pick up more in the midlane, eliminating the over-skid that we sometimes saw with the Quantum Evo Pearl. The massive amount of motion this ball has at the breakpoint made it easy for us to open our angles and go around the lane more. Its polished box finish was best on the medium pattern for all three of our testers, providing easy length but without getting too far down the lane before making its move.
Cranker had a very good reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. The box finish gave him easy length through the front, with the new coverstock creating traction in the midlane and a big move off the breakpoint. He was able to get this ball as far right as he wanted, and it still screamed back to the pocket. The angularity of this ball’s motion gave him a very high strike percentage. When thrown by itself, the polished box finish did very little to alter the pattern, with Cranker only needing to make small 2-and-1 adjustments when the ball started to leave the 4 pin. After duller balls were thrown and the pattern transitioned more, the Quantum Evo Response was still a very good option to combat the changing conditions. He could
