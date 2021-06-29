Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Quantum Evo Pearl
Reviewed:October 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:Evolution Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Royal / Ruby / Black
Core Specs
Name:QCS-24
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.511
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.024

The Quantum Evo Pearl uses the pearlized version of the Evolution Reactive coverstock that is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, wrapped around the asymmetrical QCS-24 core. This new core has a higher RG and higher differentials compared to the Quantum Evo Solid, along with DynamiCore2 technology. The updates to the coverstock and core design gave us a stronger overall motion with a bigger, sharper downlane move compared to the Quantum Bias Pearl.

Cranker had a few boards of room for error with the Quantum Evo Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball’s easy length allowed it to retain energy to make a big move when it came out of the pattern. The Evo Pearl wasn’t overly-sensitive to oil, allowing him to easily chase the pattern inside as it broke down. The box finish was best from start to finish for him on this pattern. The Quantum Evo Pearl had less length and more hook than the Zenith Pearl, and it was much more useful than the Quantum Evo Solid

