General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Quantum Evo Pearl
|Reviewed:
|October 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Evolution Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Royal / Ruby / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|QCS-24
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.511
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.024
The Quantum Evo Pearl uses the pearlized version of the Evolution Reactive coverstock that is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, wrapped around the asymmetrical QCS-24 core. This new core has a higher RG and higher differentials compared to the Quantum Evo Solid, along with DynamiCore2 technology. The updates to the coverstock and core design gave us a stronger overall motion with a bigger, sharper downlane move compared to the Quantum Bias Pearl.
Cranker had a few boards of room for error with the Quantum Evo Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball’s easy length allowed it to retain energy to make a big move when it came out of the pattern. The Evo Pearl wasn’t overly-sensitive to oil, allowing him to easily chase the pattern inside as it broke down. The box finish was best from start to finish for him on this pattern. The Quantum Evo Pearl had less length and more hook than the Zenith Pearl, and it was much more useful than the Quantum Evo Solid
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl vs. Brunswick Melee Jab Midnight Blue
- Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl vs. Brunswick Quantum Evo Solid
- Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl vs. Brunswick Stellar
- Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl vs. Brunswick Zenith
- Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl vs. Brunswick Zenith Hybrid
- Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl vs. Brunswick Zenith Pearl
To compare the Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.