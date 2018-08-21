General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|URG (Ultra Responsive Grit)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blue / Purple / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Tenacity Low RG
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.503
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Tenacity Grit joins Brunswick’s Pro Performance line as the follow-up to the original Tenacity. The Grit uses the new pearlized URG coverstock in conjunction with the same asymmetrical Tenacity Low RG core as the original. The box finish is also different on the Tenacity Grit, as it uses a 3000 SiaAir finish, which gets it started earlier on the lane than the original’s Crown Factory Compound finish. The Tenacity Grit provided more overall hook, less length, and a smoother reaction off the breakpoint than the original.
This ball’s earlier breakpoint and increased traction through the oil helped it match up best to our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker and Tweener liked the extra motion created by the Tenacity Grit’s duller box finish. It gave them plenty of hook through the pattern to get them high flush into the pocket. Stroker was starting his ball on 15, crossing the second arrow, and using the eight board as his breakpoint. Tweener’s ball was landing on 19, swinging across 13 at the arrows, and also getting out to eight downlane. Cranker couldn’t get his ball path to match up to the fresh as effectively as the other two testers. His ball was starting on 27, with a target on 16 and a breakpoint also on eight. He needed
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.