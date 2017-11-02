Brunswick Tenacity

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:UR (Ultra Responsive)
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Silver / Purple Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Tenacity Low RG
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.503
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.018
Check Price

The Tenacity brings both a new coverstock and a new weight block to Brunswick’s Pro Performance line. The UR (Ultra Responsive) coverstock retains tons of energy for the breakpoint and back end. The new Tenacity Low RG asymmetrical core gives this ball an RG of 2.503″ with lots of flare potential. The new coverstock is finished at 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, allowing it to glide through the front of the lane and bang off the breakpoint as hard as any previous Brunswick ball we’ve thrown.

The Tenacity’s strong move off the dry was best for opening up our angles through the front of the lane on our medium oil test pattern. Tweener liked his reaction the best on the fresh, seeing plenty of hook through the middle of the lane with a strong change of direction at the breakpoint. Stroker and Cranker also had good reactions on the fresh. Cranker compared this ball directly to his Quantum Fire Pearl. The Tenacity was more angular off the breakpoint and offered more recovery at the back end, while also providing more total hook. Stroker liked being able to throw ...

Brunswick Tenacity Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Brunswick Tenacity to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Brunswick Tenacity Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.