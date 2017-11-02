General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|True Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Magnitude 035 Low Diff Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The True Motion brings a true urethane coverstock to the Brunswick line for the first time since the Karma Urethane. Its True Urethane cover surrounds the symmetrical core design that was used previously in the Magnitude 035. This lower differential core will produce between three and four inches of tightly-spaced track flare lines for most bowlers. The rough 500/1000 SiaAir box finish keeps the True Motion’s urethane cover from sliding too far before grabbing the lane.
The True Motion was best for playing straighter up the lane on our dry oil test pattern. All three of our testers kept their shammy pads close by to wipe down the oil after each shot to help maintain consistent ball motion. Cranker had the best reaction, as he could play a little more angle through the front than the other two testers. He was starting his ball on the 18 board, crossing near the second arrow, and getting it out to the five board at a breakpoint much closer to the foul line than what is typically seen with reactive resin bowling balls. Tweener was farther right with his feet, setting his ball down on fifteen, crossing 12 at the arrows, and only getting out to seven at the breakpoint. If he got his ball farther outside than that, he didn’t have enough hook ...
