Brusnwick Uppercut

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Uppercut
Reviewed:January 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Savvy Hook 3.0
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Gold Sparkle
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Melee
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.487
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Uppercut builds on the successful Melee Jab in Brunswick’s High Performance line. It features the symmetrical Melee core design and the new Savvy Hook 3.0 pearlized coverstock. Finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, this ball proved to be quite versatile for our testers, as they found some success with the box-finished Uppercut across all four of our test oil patterns.

Starting on the medium oil pattern, all three testers lined up quickly, striking early and often. Usually, the testers start in their comfort zones and make adjustments accordingly, but with the Uppercut they could move around different parts of the lane and still strike easily. Regardless of the angle being used, as long as the ball got to around the nine board at the breakpoint, each tester could find a way to the pocket. Stroker couldn’t play too far left, but he was able to line up only two boards right of where he started with his Prism Hybrid. Tweener and Cranker could increase their ball speeds and go straighter up the lane, or they could move

Brunswick Uppercut Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Brunswick Uppercut to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Brunswick Uppercut Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.