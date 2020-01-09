General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Uppercut
|Reviewed:
|January 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Savvy Hook 3.0
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Gold Sparkle
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Melee
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Uppercut builds on the successful Melee Jab in Brunswick’s High Performance line. It features the symmetrical Melee core design and the new Savvy Hook 3.0 pearlized coverstock. Finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, this ball proved to be quite versatile for our testers, as they found some success with the box-finished Uppercut across all four of our test oil patterns.
Starting on the medium oil pattern, all three testers lined up quickly, striking early and often. Usually, the testers start in their comfort zones and make adjustments accordingly, but with the Uppercut they could move around different parts of the lane and still strike easily. Regardless of the angle being used, as long as the ball got to around the nine board at the breakpoint, each tester could find a way to the pocket. Stroker couldn’t play too far left, but he was able to line up only two boards right of where he started with his Prism Hybrid. Tweener and Cranker could increase their ball speeds and go straighter up the lane, or they could move
