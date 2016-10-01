General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ACT Hybrid (Activator Composite Technology)
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Cyan / Black / Opaque White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Portal
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.465
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Prism Hybrid is the second half of the dual release from Brunswick in their Pro Performance line. It shares the same asymmetrical Portal core with the Prism Solid, but uses the hybrid version of the new ACT coverstock. The Prism Hybrid comes out of the box sanded at 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound. The differences in box finish and coverstock provide less total hook, but more length and a stronger change of direction off the dry compared to the Prism Solid. The box finish makes the Prism Hybrid a nice step down from the Prism Solid on heavier oil volumes, but it was a better option to start with on our fresh medium oil test pattern.
All three testers saw the Prism Hybrid’s new coverstock easily gain traction through the oil on the fresh medium pattern, showing no signs of sliding past the breakpoint. This ball made a strong turn at the end of the pattern, giving all three testers some room to miss. The ball motion allowed each tester to start and stay in the part of the lane that is their favorite. Stroker started near the second arrow and never had to move deeper than board 14 at the arrows. Tweener was around the third arrow on
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Prism Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Prism Hybrid vs. Brunswick Hero
- Brunswick Prism Hybrid vs. Brunswick Kingpin Rule
- Brunswick Prism Hybrid vs. Brunswick Prism Solid
- Brunswick Prism Hybrid vs. Brunswick Quantum Bias Pearl
- Brunswick Prism Hybrid vs. Brunswick Tenacity Grit
To compare the Brunswick Prism Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Prism Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.