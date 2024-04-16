General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Atlas Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|September 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Formula 1 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Sky Blue / Orange / Dark Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Atlas
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.520
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Columbia 300 Atlas Hybrid shares the asymmetrical Atlas core shape with the original Atlas. This medium RG (2.520″), high differential (0.054″), and higher intermediate differential (0.018″) design revved up quickly for our testers, providing a good counter to the length we saw from the shiny box finish. HK22 – Formula 1 Hybrid is a coverstock that was used previously on the High Speed, making the main difference between these two bowling balls the core design since they also share the same finishing process. The motion we saw from the Atlas Hybrid was better for us when we used straighter angles through the front of the lane. This tended to result in better reactions for Stroker and Tweener than for Cranker.
Stroker
Stroker had the best reaction out of our testers on the medium oil pattern. The box finish was clean in the front of the lane, letting him play straight with his angles up the lane around board seven. The Atlas Hybrid turned over very strongly when it got to the end of the pattern. He was about a board and a half right with his laydown compared to his High Speed. He was able to stay in this part of the lane for quite a while until the ball started going high. When the ball started to finish higher on the headpin, he moved a few boards with his feet to just slightly open his angles in the front, pushing the ball farther right downlane. He still got to the pocket very easily, but his pin carry wasn’t quite as good as it was on the fresh. He liked being able
