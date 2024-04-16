Columbia 300 Atlas Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Atlas Hybrid
Reviewed:September 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Formula 1 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Sky Blue / Orange / Dark Blue
Core Specs
Name:Atlas
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.520
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.018

The Columbia 300 Atlas Hybrid shares the asymmetrical Atlas core shape with the original Atlas. This medium RG (2.520″), high differential (0.054″), and higher intermediate differential (0.018″) design revved up quickly for our testers, providing a good counter to the length we saw from the shiny box finish. HK22 – Formula 1 Hybrid is a coverstock that was used previously on the High Speed, making the main difference between these two bowling balls the core design since they also share the same finishing process. The motion we saw from the Atlas Hybrid was better for us when we used straighter angles through the front of the lane. This tended to result in better reactions for Stroker and Tweener than for Cranker.

Stroker

