General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Atlas
|Reviewed:
|July 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Formula 1 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple / Navy / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Atlas
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.520
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Atlas is the newest hook monster from Columbia 300. This ball features a new solid version of the Formula 1 coverstock that was previously used as a hybrid on the Speed and as a pearl on the Top Speed. The new Atlas asymmetrical core design gives the Atlas a higher RG (2.520″), a higher differential (0.054″), and a higher intermediate differential (0.018″) than the Shifter core used in the Speed series. The ball is finished at 500/2000 SiaAir to provide plenty of traction in oil. Our testers were incredibly impressed with the hook, angularity, and continuation that the Atlas provided when there was oil in the front of the lane.
Stroker loved how easily the Atlas picked up in the midlane on the heavy oil condition. He had more total hook and a stronger change of direction downlane compared to his Cuda PowerCOR. The added recovery at the back end of the lane was a huge benefit for him as the pattern started to break down, as he could move left and rely on the added downlane motion to keep carrying. If he wanted to play straighter on this condition after the fronts started to go, he could switch to a ball with more length, such as the Madness, Top Speed, or Cuda PowerCOR Pearl. Stroker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the medium oil condition with the Atlas at the box finish. Its back end motion let it drive through the pins with a stronger change of direction than the Cuda PowerCOR. Just like he saw on the heavy oil pattern, if he wanted to play straighter angles, then weaker options made more sense, such as the new Cuda PowerCOR Pearl or the Messenger PowerCOR Pearl. The sport
