columbia 300 atlas

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Atlas
Reviewed:July 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Formula 1 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Purple / Navy / Teal
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Atlas
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.520
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.018

The Atlas is the newest hook monster from Columbia 300. This ball features a new solid version of the Formula 1 coverstock that was previously used as a hybrid on the Speed and as a pearl on the Top Speed. The new Atlas asymmetrical core design gives the Atlas a higher RG (2.520″), a higher differential (0.054″), and a higher intermediate differential (0.018″) than the Shifter core used in the Speed series. The ball is finished at 500/2000 SiaAir to provide plenty of traction in oil. Our testers were incredibly impressed with the hook, angularity, and continuation that the Atlas provided when there was oil in the front of the lane.

Stroker loved how easily the Atlas picked up in the midlane on the heavy oil condition. He had more total hook and a stronger change of direction downlane compared to his Cuda PowerCOR. The added recovery at the back end of the lane was a huge benefit for him as the pattern started to break down, as he could move left and rely on the added downlane motion to keep carrying. If he wanted to play straighter on this condition after the fronts started to go, he could switch to a ball with more length, such as the Madness, Top Speed, or Cuda PowerCOR Pearl. Stroker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the medium oil condition with the Atlas at the box finish. Its back end motion let it drive through the pins with a stronger change of direction than the Cuda PowerCOR. Just like he saw on the heavy oil pattern, if he wanted to play straighter angles, then weaker options made more sense, such as the new Cuda PowerCOR Pearl or the Messenger PowerCOR Pearl. The sport

Additional Columbia 300 Atlas Resources

Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.