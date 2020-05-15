General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Dynamic Swing Pearl
|Reviewed:
|March 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ERT Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Copper / White / Smoke
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Full Swing
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
The Dynamic Swing Pearl joins the original Dynamic Swing in Columbia 300’s product lineup. This ball shares the asymmetrical Modified Full Swing core, using DOT and DynamiCore technology, with the Dynamic Swing. While the color scheme is similar to the original, the ERT Pearl coverstock is finished at 1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, create a more angular shape than the original. Bowlers who were missing that signature back end pop from older Swing-line releases like the Pure Swing will find the Dynamic Swing Pearl to be a closer motion.
This ball matched up very well to Stroker’s style on the fresh medium house shot pattern. The Dynamic Swing Pearl offered enough traction in the midlane to keep it from over-skidding in the oil, while the glossy box finish gave this ball more angularity at the back end and less overall hook than the Dynamic Swing throughout the entire testing session. The transitions were very simple, requiring small moves left with the feet to get the ball to find a little more oil when the track area started hooking. He was able to keep the ball at the box finish, as the Dynamic Swing Pearl retained energy well and created a very different
