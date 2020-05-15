General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Dynamic Swing
|Reviewed:
|October 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ERT Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Caramel / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Full Swing
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
The Dynamic Swing is a hybrid-covered asymmetrical release from Columbia 300. Its ERT Hybrid cover is the same as what was used on the Baller, although this version is from a different manufacturing facility. This coverstock comes out of the box at a rough 500/2000 SiaAir finish, which helps the Dynamic Swing create plenty of midlane traction. The core design is modeled off the Pure Swing release from 2010 but with a lower RG and differential, and it now also features both the DynamiCore and DOT technologies. Comparing this release to older balls under the “Swing” nameplate, we found that the Dynamic Swing’s motion reminded us more of the Momentum Swing than the Pure Swing or Full Swing releases.
Cranker was able to take full advantage of the slightly smoother breakpoint offered by the Dynamic Swing. On the heavy oil pattern, he could start three boards farther left than with the Baller. He had better continuation through the pin deck compared to the Resurgence and saw improved carry on shots that missed inside. It took a while before Cranker ran out of room going left and the ball’s smoother shape stopped carrying,
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing vs. Columbia 300 Baller
- Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing vs. Columbia 300 Chaos
- Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing vs. Columbia 300 Chaos Black
- Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing vs. Columbia 300 Messenger
- Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing vs. Columbia 300 Resurgence
To compare the Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Columbia 300 Dynamic Swing Resources
Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.