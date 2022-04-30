General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Explosion
|Reviewed:
|February 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reflex Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Emerald
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Resurgence
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.469
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Columbia 300’s new Explosion uses the symmetrical Resurgence core that was last seen in the Eruption Pearl and wraps it in the Reflex Hybrid coverstock. This low RG and medium differential core design revs up easily for bowlers of all styles. Coming out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir sanded finish, this release marks the first time we’ve seen the Reflex Hybrid coverstock since Columbia 300’s production was moved to Brunswick’s facilities.
Stroker had a great look with the Explosion on the medium oil test pattern. The sanded hybrid coverstock gave him plenty of traction in the oil on shots that were missed inside of target, while also providing recovery when he got it to the dry a little too quickly on his misses to the outside. The box finish was a near-perfect matchup for him on the fresh, creating lots of room for error at the breakpoint and almost perfect pin carry. The versatility of this coverstock was on display as the lanes broke down, as Stroker could move left and let the Explosion’s strong continuation get it through the pins. This ball proved to be an excellent benchmark-type reaction for him, and it could easily be the first ball out of the bag for any league night. On the heavy oil pattern, the Explosion proved to be almost as effective for Stroker as it was on the medium pattern. Starting a few boards outside his line
