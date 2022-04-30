columbia 300 messenger pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Messenger PowerCOR Pearl
Reviewed:July 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Reflex Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Ruby / Sapphire
Core Specs
Name:Messenger PowerCOR
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.515
Diff:0.040
Int. Diff:0.000

The Messenger PowerCOR Pearl uses the same weight block design as the Messenger PowerCOR Solid, with both balls featuring the Messenger PowerCOR nugget, an RG of 2.515″, and a total differential of 0.040″. The differences between the two balls are their box finishes and coverstock materials. While the Messenger Solid is a sanded solid, the Messenger Pearl uses the Reflex Pearl shell that comes out of the box finished with Crown Factory Compound. These changes increase the length and the response to the friction while providing less overall hook to create a one-two punch of complementary ball reaction. The Messenger Pearl was best in our testing when there was more hook available from the oil pattern and in transition when we needed a ball that could get farther down the lane before hooking.

Tweener’s best look to the pocket on the fresh was on the medium oil pattern with the Messenger Pearl at its box finish. As good as his reaction was with the Messenger Solid, it was hard for the Pearl to live up to those expectations. He really liked the complementary motion this ball offered compared to the Messenger Solid. He could start straighter through the front and straighter with his angles with the polished pearl cover. The ball hit as hard at the pins as the

