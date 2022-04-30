General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Messenger PowerCOR Solid
|Reviewed:
|NA
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reflex Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Royal Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Messenger PowerCOR
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.515
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Messenger PowerCOR Solid is one of two new releases to use the Messenger PowerCOR symmetrical weight block design. This core mimics the old Titanium ceramic nugget design used in Columbia 300 bowling balls from the 1990s. Any bowler or PSO who remembers seeing a sticker near the pin of balls like the Rage and Pulse to warn about the drilling depth will remember this type of design. The difference in the new PowerCOR design is that, while it is still a dense material that alters the core numbers, this material is drillable. The end result is a ball with an RG of 2.515″ and a total differential of 0.040″. The new Messenger Solid also features Reflex Solid, a coverstock formulation we saw previously on balls like the Swerve and the Impulse Solid. The 500/1500/3000 SiaAir finish allowed the solid cover to read very well in the midlane and offer a strong and smooth downlane motion that suited multiple angles of attack for each of our testers.
Tweener might have found his new favorite bowling ball in the Messenger PowerCOR Solid. This ball allowed him to do nearly anything he wanted on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could play straighter through the front and let the ball roll off the end of the pattern, he could slow his ball speed down and move deeper to the inside with enough
