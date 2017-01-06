General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reflex Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Impulse
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Impulse Solid joins the original Impulse in Columbia 300’s Orange Line of performance bowling balls. It shares the same symmetrical Impulse core as the original and it also uses the HyperSHOCK Technology additive in the outer core. The changes in this release are to the coverstock and box finish. The Impulse Solid uses Columbia 300’s Reflex Solid cover—used previously on the Swerve—at a very rough 500/2000 Abralon box finish. This ball offers increased traction on the lane surface, giving it more total hook than its polished predecessor.
The Impulse Solid’s increased hook gave us its best reaction on our heavy oil test pattern. Its dull cover had no trouble grabbing through the heaviest part of this pattern. Stroker was starting his ball on the 15 board, using the traction and continuation of the Impulse Solid to get his ball to the pocket. He liked that—even though it started up early—it didn’t quit for him when it got to the back end. Cranker liked how much control he had with the Impulse Solid on this pattern. It gave him more total hook and continuation than he saw with his Sideswipe ...
