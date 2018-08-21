General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reflex Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Gold / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Resurgence
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.46
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Resurgence is a remake from Columbia 300. This ball uses the same Resurgence core shape that has been used frequently in C300 balls since its inception. This core was brought into a lower price point in the Eruption line and is now back with an even stronger coverstock. The Reflex Hybrid cover has been used previously on higher-priced bowling balls, like the Impulse and the Swerve GT. On this version of the Resurgence, the cover is finished with 500 and 2000 Abralon. Thanks to its dull, aggressive coverstock and low RG (2.46″) core design, the Resurgence will rev up very quickly for all bowlers.
The fast and easy traction provided by the Resurgence was most useful on our heavy oil test pattern. Its rough box finish gave all three testers hook on this longer and slicker condition, while its quick-revving core made getting to the pocket a breeze. This ball picked up the midlane incredibly hard and then provided a strong arc all the way through the pin deck. Stroker started on board 12 with his Resurgence, crossing nine at the arrows and using a breakpoint on seven downlane. Tweener was a couple boards left with his
