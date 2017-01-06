General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Bend-It Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Orange / Red / Grey
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sideswipe
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Sideswipe Solid joins the Sideswipe in the Columbia 300 Yellow Line collection. The symmetrical Sideswipe core is back, and this time it is surrounded by the Bend-It Solid coverstock that has been used previously on the Oath and Delirium Shock. Its 3000 Abralon box finish is duller than the polished finish that was used on the original Sideswipe, allowing it to read the midlane stronger.
Even with its stronger midlane read, the Sideswipe Solid still gave us a strong back end reaction on our medium test pattern. In the past, it was very rare for a sanded reactive solid bowling ball to be just as angular and offer a stronger back end reaction than a polished pearl having the same core design. With new advancements in coverstock development, we have started seeing this more and more often, and that was the case for the Sideswipe Solid. On our medium pattern, this ball was more consistent at picking up the lane than ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Columbia 300 Sideswipe Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Columbia 300 Sideswipe Solid vs. Columbia 300 Delirium Shock
- Columbia 300 Sideswipe Solid vs. Columbia 300 Impulse
- Columbia 300 Sideswipe Solid vs. Columbia 300 Sideswipe
- Columbia 300 Sideswipe Solid vs. Columbia 300 Swerve GT
- Columbia 300 Sideswipe Solid vs. Columbia 300 Tyrant
To compare the Columbia 300 Sideswipe Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Columbia 300 Sideswipe Solid Resources
Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.