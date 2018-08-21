General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reflex Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Orange / Red / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Spoiler
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Spoiler Alert is the pearl-covered complement to the original Spoiler release from last year. This ball features the same symmetrical Spoiler core shape as the original that is paired up with the Reflex Pearl coverstock. This pearl cover exits the box prepped with 500/1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish, giving it easy length through the front of the lane. We were impressed with how much this ball read the middle of the lane, considering that it has a polished pearl cover.
This ball rolled best for all three of our testers on our medium oil pattern, with Stroker and Cranker having just slightly better reactions than Tweener. Stroker was able to use the Spoiler Alert’s pearlized cover to stay toward the outside part of the lane. He started his ball on 15 off his hand, playing a small swing over the second arrow and out to the eight board at the breakpoint. The strong midlane reaction kept his ball from over-hooking at the end of the pattern, while also providing enough traction for shots that were missed left of target into the heavier oil. Cranker saw the same thing with his ball, but from a much different part of the lane. His laydown board was 32, crossing over the middle arrow and getting his ball to eight at the range finders downlane. Even when he was heavy-handed with his release, the Spoiler Alert’s
This ball rolled best for all three of our testers on our medium oil pattern, with
Additional Columbia 300 Spoiler Alert Resources
Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.