General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Bend-It Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Green / Black / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Spoiler
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.045
Int. Diff:0.000

The Spoiler rolls into Columbia 300’s mid-performance Yellow Line collection this fall, joining the Juke, the Sideswipe, and the Sideswipe Solid. It uses the Bend-It Solid coverstock paired up with the brand new Spoiler core design that has a higher RG (2.52″) than the Juke and Sideswipe cores. Its 0.045″ differential will provide more flare potential than the Sideswipe and a little less than the Juke. The Spoiler comes out of the box with a 500/2000 Abralon finish, allowing it to easily gnaw through heavy to medium volume oil patterns.

We found the Spoiler to match up best on our heavy oil test pattern. Its rough box finish allowed it to pick up very strong in the midlane, giving us recovery while maintaining control at the breakpoint. All three of our testers saw the Spoiler come off the breakpoint stronger than both the Sideswipe Solid and the Impulse ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.