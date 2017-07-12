General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Bend-It Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Green / Black / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Spoiler
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Spoiler rolls into Columbia 300’s mid-performance Yellow Line collection this fall, joining the Juke, the Sideswipe, and the Sideswipe Solid. It uses the Bend-It Solid coverstock paired up with the brand new Spoiler core design that has a higher RG (2.52″) than the Juke and Sideswipe cores. Its 0.045″ differential will provide more flare potential than the Sideswipe and a little less than the Juke. The Spoiler comes out of the box with a 500/2000 Abralon finish, allowing it to easily gnaw through heavy to medium volume oil patterns.
We found the Spoiler to match up best on our heavy oil test pattern. Its rough box finish allowed it to pick up very strong in the midlane, giving us recovery while maintaining control at the breakpoint. All three of our testers saw the Spoiler come off the breakpoint stronger than both the Sideswipe Solid and the Impulse ...
