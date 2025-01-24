Columbia 300 Super Cuda PowerCOR Pearl

General Info

Brand:
Name:Super Cuda PowerCOR Pearl
Reviewed:July 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C - Formula 1 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Gold / Cherry
Core Specs
Name:Cuda PowerCOR
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.501
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Super Cuda PowerCOR Pearl brings a new color scheme to this throwback nameplate for Columbia 300. It uses the same symmetrical Cuda PowerCOR core design as the Super Cuda PowerCOR, giving it an RG of 2.501″ and a total differential of 0.047″. The differences come in the coverstock material and box finish. The Super Cuda PowerCOR Pearl uses the HK22C-based Formula 1 Pearl cover. This pearlized veneer is glossy out of the box, as it is prepped from the factory with final finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound.

Stroker

Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He was able to find a very nice reaction playing right up the 10 board with the Super Cuda PowerCOR Pearl at its box finish. The ball cleared the front of the lane easily before changing directions at the breakpoint and getting up to the pocket. He really liked that the ball picked up so well for him in the midlane because of its more aggressive coverstock. If he got it a little inside of target, the ball froze in front of the pocket and still had plenty of drive through the pin deck. Shots that had more open angles in the front didn’t quite get back enough to kick out the corner as often as he would have liked, but he at least didn’t leave splits on his misses. He didn’t struggle much with the lane breaking down, as the glossy box finish did very little to change the oil in the front of the lane. It took high rev rate players using lots of surface and playing to

