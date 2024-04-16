General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Super Cuda PowerCOR
|Reviewed:
|October 2024
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Formula 1 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Burgundy / Maroon / Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cuda PowerCOR
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Super Cuda PowerCOR is the third Cuda remake from Columbia 300 since their manufacturing move in 2019. This one uses the same Cuda PowerCOR weight block as the previous two, but this time, it is wrapped with the Formula 1 Hybrid coverstock. We saw this shell previously on the original Speed. Compared to that ball, the changes in the weight block design and box finish make this ball smoother at the breakpoint while providing less total hook. The Formula 1 Hybrid cover can also be found in an HK22-based version on the Atlas Hybrid and the High Speed, both of which were much cleaner and more angular than the Super Cuda PowerCOR. This ball comes out of the box with a 500/2000 SiaAir finish. Compared to the other bowling balls in the current Columbia 300 lineup, the Super Cuda PowerCOR provided more total hook than the Atlas Hybrid, the Messenger PowerCOR Pearl, and the Kaboom.
Stroker
Stroker struck more than the other two bowlers with the Super Cuda PowerCOR on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The dull box finish and quick-revving core gave him hook and traction on our slickest condition. He was able to play straighter up the lane around the nine board. He tried to keep his angles very tight in the front, and he saw lots of hold if he missed inside of his target. If he got it wide, the ball still got up to the pocket, but it didn’t drive through the pins as well as it did when he was straighter with his launch angle. As the front of the lane started to hook, instead of just moving his laydown point farther left and opening his angles, his pin carry was better after making equal parallel adjustments with his feet and target. This move worked well until around
