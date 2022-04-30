General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Top Speed
|Reviewed:
|December 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 – Formula 1 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Scarlet / Silver / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shifter
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Top Speed brings back the asymmetrical Shifter core shape from the original Speed. This low RG, high differential design is wrapped in the pearlized version of the Formula 1 coverstock, which features the new HK22 base that is being introduced across the Brunswick family of brands. The Top Speed is extremely responsive to the dry at the end of the oil pattern, providing remarkable recovery at the breakpoint while also creating enough traction in midlane to handle some oil volume.
Cranker caught a few more hits on the fresh medium oil pattern than the other two testers to go along with a great reaction shape. The Top Speed cleared the front easily while revving up strongly in the midlane and giving him a sharp move at the breakpoint. The strong move from the Top Speed drove it past the 9 pin on a few shots, but the headpin flew across the deck to take it down. The new cover had no trouble handling the oil in the middle of the lane and creating enough traction through it to still drive through the pins. Cranker could easily keep moving inside in transition, keeping the ball in the oil while seeing more motion
