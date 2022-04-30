columbia 300 top speed

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Top Speed
Reviewed:December 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 – Formula 1 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Scarlet / Silver / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Shifter
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.478
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.015

The Top Speed brings back the asymmetrical Shifter core shape from the original Speed. This low RG, high differential design is wrapped in the pearlized version of the Formula 1 coverstock, which features the new HK22 base that is being introduced across the Brunswick family of brands. The Top Speed is extremely responsive to the dry at the end of the oil pattern, providing remarkable recovery at the breakpoint while also creating enough traction in midlane to handle some oil volume.

Cranker caught a few more hits on the fresh medium oil pattern than the other two testers to go along with a great reaction shape. The Top Speed cleared the front easily while revving up strongly in the midlane and giving him a sharp move at the breakpoint. The strong move from the Top Speed drove it past the 9 pin on a few shots, but the headpin flew across the deck to take it down. The new cover had no trouble handling the oil in the middle of the lane and creating enough traction through it to still drive through the pins. Cranker could easily keep moving inside in transition, keeping the ball in the oil while seeing more motion

Additional Columbia 300 Top Speed Resources

Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.