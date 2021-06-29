General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Speed
|Reviewed:
|March 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Formula 1
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Crimson / Black / Cherry
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shifter
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Speed is the first ball in the current Columbia 300 Pro Performance line. Its all-new asymmetrical Shifter core is a low RG, high differential design. Wrapped in the new hybrid Formula 1 coverstock and coming out of the box at 500/1500 SiaAir finish, the Speed is built for oil. All three testers saw the ball rev up quickly off their hand, dig in very hard in the midlane, and provide a strong and angular motion at the breakpoint.
Stroker liked the easy hook provided by the Speed on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The core revved up quickly off his hand and the 500/1500 grit box finish tore through the oil for him. The Speed was much more angular at the breakpoint than the Power Torq, allowing him to cover more boards. Stroker also had the Speed stronger off the spot compared to the Command Solid, with his low rev rate keeping their overall hook closer together than what Cranker and Tweener saw. The box finish was the best option on this pattern for him start to finish, with the Speed maintaining a great motion as the lanes broke down and he migrated inside. Stroker had the best reaction
