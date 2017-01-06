Columbia 300 Tyrant Pearl

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Reflex Pearl HST
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Black / Blue / Silver
Core Specs
Name:Tyrant
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.011

The Columbia 300 Tyrant Pearl is the second ball to use the HyperSHOCK additive not only in the filler material, but also in the coverstock. This ball uses a pearlized version of the Reflex HST cover that was used on the original Tyrant in solid form and it comes out of the box with a polished finish. The Tyrant Pearl’s 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish box finish gives it much more length, more angle at the breakpoint, and more back end hook than the original Tyrant. This is really a reaction that was missing in the current Columbia 300 line.

The Tyrant Pearl’s long and strong reaction was best for us on our medium test pattern. All three of our testers saw easy length down the lane followed by a strong flip at the end of the pattern. The pearlized cover effortlessly cleared the front of the lane, but still gave us a consistent breakpoint each shot. Stroker could play straighter ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.