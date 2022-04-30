dv8 brutal collision

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Brutal Collision
Reviewed:December 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 – Inciter Xtreme
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Lime / Orange / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Collision
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.462
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.019

The DV8 Brutal Collision uses the same asymmetrical core design as the original Collision from earlier this year. The change comes in the coverstock material. Its Inciter Xtreme cover uses Brunswick’s new HK22 base formula. This solid coverstock is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound. Despite having compound as the final finishing step, we found this new solid cover to create tons of friction in the front and midlane, and our test balls did appear a bit rougher than we were expecting out of the box. As much as the Brutal Collision hooks in the midlane, it had no quit at the back end, which combined to make it match up very nicely on our heavy oil test pattern.

Cranker really liked how much continuation at the back end he saw from the Brutal Collision on the heavy oil test pattern. He could be as aggressive as he wanted at the bottom of the swing, without the ball over-skidding in the oil or being uncontrollable at the breakpoint. He threw a few shots that he didn’t think had a chance of striking that ended up with all the pins in the pit. Once the track started to hook more in transition, he could either keep moving left with his feet and get the ball farther down the lane before it got to the dry, or he could get up

DV8 Brutal Collision Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Brutal Collision to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Brutal Collision Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.