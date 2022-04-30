General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Brutal Collision
|Reviewed:
|December 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 – Inciter Xtreme
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Lime / Orange / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Collision
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.462
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The DV8 Brutal Collision uses the same asymmetrical core design as the original Collision from earlier this year. The change comes in the coverstock material. Its Inciter Xtreme cover uses Brunswick’s new HK22 base formula. This solid coverstock is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound. Despite having compound as the final finishing step, we found this new solid cover to create tons of friction in the front and midlane, and our test balls did appear a bit rougher than we were expecting out of the box. As much as the Brutal Collision hooks in the midlane, it had no quit at the back end, which combined to make it match up very nicely on our heavy oil test pattern.
Cranker really liked how much continuation at the back end he saw from the Brutal Collision on the heavy oil test pattern. He could be as aggressive as he wanted at the bottom of the swing, without the ball over-skidding in the oil or being uncontrollable at the breakpoint. He threw a few shots that he didn’t think had a chance of striking that ended up with all the pins in the pit. Once the track started to hook more in transition, he could either keep moving left with his feet and get the ball farther down the lane before it got to the dry, or he could get up
