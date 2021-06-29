General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Collision
|Reviewed:
|March 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max Continuation
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Pink / Silver / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Collision
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.462
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The new Collision joins DV8’s High Performance line by introducing a brand new core and coverstock. The asymmetrical Collision design features a low RG of 2.462″ and a large differential of 0.052″. It is wrapped in the new Inciter Max Continuation coverstock, which is a reactive hybrid formulation that comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The shiny finish and strong core design allow the Collision to perform best on medium volume patterns, but it can handle some slicker stuff as well.
At the box finish, the Collision was best on the medium oil pattern for Cranker. He liked how well this ball read the midlane, setting it up for a big back end motion. The hybrid cover had just the right amount of length, starting up earlier than the Medusa but having a much stronger reaction to the dry compared to the Hell Raiser Blaze. He used the Collision the entire time on this pattern with no adjustments to the surface. As the pattern broke down, he could move his feet and target left to find more oil in the front to keep the ball in the pocket, with more hook and responsiveness to the dry than the Damn Good Verge. Cranker
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Collision Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Collision vs. DV8 Damn Good Verge
- DV8 Collision vs. DV8 Hell Raiser Blaze
- DV8 Collision vs. DV8 Hell Raiser Return
- DV8 Collision vs. DV8 Medusa
- DV8 Collision vs. DV8 Warrant Solid
To compare the DV8 Collision to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Collision Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.