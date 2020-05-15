General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Damn Good Verge
|Reviewed:
|February 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max Traction
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Grape Sparkle
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Threshold M.D.
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.467
|Diff:
|0.037
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The DV8 Damn Good Verge features the new Inciter Max Traction coverstock wrapped around a new version of the Threshold core as an evolution from the original Verge. The new symmetrical Threshold M.D. (Medium Differential) core design features a lower differential (0.037″) than the original (0.049″), with an almost identical RG (2.467″). This core design revs up quickly, while the solid coverstock creates plenty of midlane traction. The Damn Good Verge’s medium flare potential helped make it extremely versatile across all of our oil patterns for all three testers.
Cranker really liked the multiple angles he could play on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Damn Good Verge. He could loop the ball from inside and send it out to the dry, or he could play a bit straighter in the track and keep his ball farther inside at the breakpoint. The 500/1500 SiaAir box finish was rough enough to give him traction through the oil, while the smooth motion off the dry provided a controlled reaction with plenty of power at the pins. He was very impressed with how well the Damn Good Verge retained energy for the
