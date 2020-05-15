DV8 Damn Good Verge

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Damn Good Verge
Reviewed:February 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Inciter Max Traction
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Grape Sparkle
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Threshold M.D.
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.467
Diff:0.037
Int. Diff:0.000

The DV8 Damn Good Verge features the new Inciter Max Traction coverstock wrapped around a new version of the Threshold core as an evolution from the original Verge. The new symmetrical Threshold M.D. (Medium Differential) core design features a lower differential (0.037″) than the original (0.049″), with an almost identical RG (2.467″). This core design revs up quickly, while the solid coverstock creates plenty of midlane traction. The Damn Good Verge’s medium flare potential helped make it extremely versatile across all of our oil patterns for all three testers.

Cranker really liked the multiple angles he could play on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Damn Good Verge. He could loop the ball from inside and send it out to the dry, or he could play a bit straighter in the track and keep his ball farther inside at the breakpoint. The 500/1500 SiaAir box finish was rough enough to give him traction through the oil, while the smooth motion off the dry provided a controlled reaction with plenty of power at the pins. He was very impressed with how well the Damn Good Verge retained energy for the

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.