General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|360 / 500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Navy / Purple / Crimson
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Threshold
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.476
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Verge features a new core design for DV8. The Threshold core is a low RG, medium-high differential symmetrical design. It is paired with the Inciter Solid cover that was used previously on the Instigator. The Verge comes out of box at a rough 360/500/2000 SiaAir finish. The low RG core and dull coverstock get the Verge into the lane quickly, revving up strongly off the bowler’s hand.
This ball’s design made it a good option on the heavy oil test pattern. All three testers saw the Verge pick up earlier and cover more boards than both the Frequency and the Instigator on this pattern. Stroker and Tweener were both two left with their feet and one board left at the arrows with the Verge compared to the Instigator. The added hook also allowed them to play deeper in the pattern than with the Frequency. Cranker was five boards deeper with his feet and used a breakpoint farther inside to keep this ball in the oil longer on the fresh. All three testers enjoyed the
