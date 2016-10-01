DV8 Verge

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Inciter Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:360 / 500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Navy / Purple / Crimson
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Threshold
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.476
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.000

The Verge features a new core design for DV8. The Threshold core is a low RG, medium-high differential symmetrical design. It is paired with the Inciter Solid cover that was used previously on the Instigator. The Verge comes out of box at a rough 360/500/2000 SiaAir finish. The low RG core and dull coverstock get the Verge into the lane quickly, revving up strongly off the bowler’s hand.

This ball’s design made it a good option on the heavy oil test pattern. All three testers saw the Verge pick up earlier and cover more boards than both the Frequency and the Instigator on this pattern. Stroker and Tweener were both two left with their feet and one board left at the arrows with the Verge compared to the Instigator. The added hook also allowed them to play deeper in the pattern than with the Frequency. Cranker was five boards deeper with his feet and used a breakpoint farther inside to keep this ball in the oil longer on the fresh. All three testers enjoyed the

DV8 Verge Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Verge to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Verge Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.