General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Flexure
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Indigo / Sky / Grape
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Adversary
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.476
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.018

The Frequency brings a new coverstock and new core shape to the DV8 high performance line. The new Adversary weight block is a low RG and medium differential asymmetrical design. The Frequency is wrapped in the new Flexure coverstock. This 500/2000 SiaAir sanded hybrid allowed our testers to open up their angles across our test oil patterns and see a big downlane recovery. The Frequency provides plenty of hook through the oil, while still offering a strong move at the back end. It proved to be very versatile in our testing, but it looked best on the medium oil pattern.

When lined up on the medium pattern in the same place they threw the Notorious, all three testers saw this ball make a beeline for the left side of the headpin. The changes in coverstock and core design give this ball more total hook and stronger motion downlane. Stroker moved 3-and-2 left with their feet and target, while Tweener and Cranker moved 5-and-3 left to keep the Frequency in the oil long enough to stay in the pocket. Once everyone was far enough left with their feet, the Frequency provided plenty of room for error on this pattern. Its dull 500/2000 SiaAir box finish easily handled the volume of

