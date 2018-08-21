dv8-notorious

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Composite Fang
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Violet / Smoke / Azure
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Antagonist
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.476
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.018

The Notorious is one of two new releases for DV8 that uses the new DOT core technology that was introduced originally on the Brunswick Fearless. It features a new low RG, medium differential asymmetrical core shape called Antagonist that revs up very quickly off the bowler’s hand. The Notorious also uses the DynamiCore filler material that is wrapped with the hybrid version of the Composite Fang coverstock. It comes out of the box at a 500/3000 SiaAir finish that provides strong traction in the midlane. All three of our testers saw lots of traction off their hands, making this ball smoother at the breakpoint than the Hitman and Hitman Enforcer.

This ball’s smoother motion off the end of the pattern gave us a slightly better overall reaction on our medium pattern than on our heavy pattern with the box finish. The Notorious gave all three testers a different reaction from most of the recent high-end DV8 balls. It picked up quicker and was smoother downlane than balls like the Hitman and Hitman Enforcer. While the box finish didn’t allow it to be as early as the duller-finished Pitbulls, the Notorious was still slower

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.