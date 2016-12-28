DV8 Grudge Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Composite Hook Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / White / Violet
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Grudge Low RG Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.490
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.014

DV8 rolls out the Grudge Pearl to join the Grudge and Grudge Hybrid in their high performance price point. This release uses the same Grudge Low RG Asymmetric core design as the previous Grudge releases, but this time surrounds it with a pearlized version of the Composite Hook coverstock. This pearl cover is finished with Crown Factory Compound, allowing to glide down the lane much easier than the other two Grudges.

For our testers, the length created by this ball’s pearl cover was best for our medium test pattern. The longer length of the Grudge Pearl allowed all three testers to start much farther right than they could with the other Grudge balls on this pattern. They crossed between the second and third arrows and had a few boards of area at the breakpoint. The pearlized cover was strong enough to create traction on shots missed left downlane, and it also had plenty of energy left to make ...

DV8 Grudge Pearl Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Grudge Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Grudge Pearl Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.