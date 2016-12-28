General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Hook Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / White / Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Grudge Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.490
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
DV8 rolls out the Grudge Pearl to join the Grudge and Grudge Hybrid in their high performance price point. This release uses the same Grudge Low RG Asymmetric core design as the previous Grudge releases, but this time surrounds it with a pearlized version of the Composite Hook coverstock. This pearl cover is finished with Crown Factory Compound, allowing to glide down the lane much easier than the other two Grudges.
For our testers, the length created by this ball’s pearl cover was best for our medium test pattern. The longer length of the Grudge Pearl allowed all three testers to start much farther right than they could with the other Grudge balls on this pattern. They crossed between the second and third arrows and had a few boards of area at the breakpoint. The pearlized cover was strong enough to create traction on shots missed left downlane, and it also had plenty of energy left to make ...
