General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Heckler
|Reviewed:
|January 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C – Maximum Havoc
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Citrine / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Unholy
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.504
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The DV8 Heckler uses a core shape that was designed like the Trouble Makers, with two-handed bowlers and no-thumb layouts in mind. While the Trouble Makers featured the symmetrical Dualistic core design, this ball uses the new asymmetrical Unholy core. This weight block has a higher RG (2.504″) and a higher differential (0.051″) than the Dualistic core, along with a moderate intermediate differential (0.010″). The Heckler uses the Maximum Havoc coverstock with the HK22C additive. We previously saw this coverstock without HK22C on the Hellcat XLR8. It comes out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir finish. The aggressive coverstock and dull box finish allow the Heckler to create plenty of traction on longer or heavier oil patterns. We didn’t see it start up as quickly or provide quite as much total hook as the Hater, but that makes sense with the intention of this ball being more versatile for higher rev rate players.
Cranker
Cranker had a very good look to the pocket on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Heckler. The ball had no trouble creating traction in the midlane, cutting through the heavy oil volume and getting back to the pocket. He was two boards right with his laydown compared to his Hater but was farther left than the Trouble Maker. He didn’t see as much angularity, back end, or total hook as he did with his Hellcat XLR8. If he wanted something with a little more length and a little less total hook than his Hater, this is the ball he wanted to be using. The Heckler cleared the front a bit better than other sanded balls, keeping it from getting too forward downlane. Cranker had
