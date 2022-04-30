DV8 Hater

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hater
Reviewed:April 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Havoc Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Cherry / Red / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Hater
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.539
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.024

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Hater introduces a new coverstock and a new asymmetrical core design to the DV8 lineup. The new Hater weight block is a higher RG (2.539″), high total differential (0.054″), and high intermediate differential (0.024″) design that helps keep the Hater’s rough box finish from wanting to start too early and burn off too much energy. The new HK22-based Havoc Hybrid cover produces decent length for a shell that comes out of the box sanded at 500/1500 SiaAir. We had excellent traction in the midlane and good continuation at the back end in our testing. The more oil that was on the lane, especially in the front of the lane, the better the Hater rolled for us.

Cranker

Cranker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the heavy oil pattern with the Hater. He could miss left into the heavier part of the pattern and still have enough traction for the ball to drive through the pins, while shots missed to the outside would come back to the pocket but lacked a bit of pin carry. The ball dug into the oil harder than his Trouble Maker, letting him cover more total boards. As the pattern started to break down, he could make smaller moves to stay in the pocket. This ball kept him a few boards right of where he was with the Hellcat XLR8 the whole time he bowled on this condition.

While Cranker could get his Hater to the pocket on the medium oil pattern with the box finish, his reaction was not as good as the other two bowlers, as the sanded surface wanted to start hooking a bit too

DV8 Hater Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Hater to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Hater Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.