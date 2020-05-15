General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Hell Raiser Return
|Reviewed:
|March 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max Flip
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Yellow / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hell Raiser DOT
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.537
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Hell Raiser Return brings back a familiar name from the first wave of DV8 releases many years ago. It shares the name and a similar color scheme with the original Hell Raiser, but the rest of the design has been updated. The shell is the Inciter Max Flip coverstock, wrapped around the new asymmetrical Hell Raiser DOT core, which has very similar numbers as the original Hell Raiser core. The stronger pearlized coverstock is finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, which helps the Hell Raiser Return offer good length with a strong downlane response. We really liked this ball to open up our angles and have a stronger change of direction off the dry than the Damn Good Verge.
Cranker was able to play to his strengths on the fresh medium pattern with the Hell Raiser Return. The box finish and pearl coverstock allowed him to start farther left, with open angles and room to miss both left and right. Despite the shiny cover, the Hell Raiser Return never skidded excessively through the oil, which made the transition no problem. He could continue moving left with his feet and target to get the ball back into the pocket when it started to drift high. Between the Hell Raiser Return, the
