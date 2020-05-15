DV8 Intimidator Pearl

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Intimidator Pearl
Reviewed:October 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:Inciter Max Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Purple / White / Ocean
Core Specs
Name:Assailant
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.481
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.015

The Intimidator Pearl uses the same asymmetrical Assailant core shape as the original Intimidator, wrapped in the Inciter Max Pearl coverstock that is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. This ball is clean through the front, angular off the dry, and it handles oil pretty well for a pearl coverstock. The Crown Factory Compound box finish allowed our lower rev rate testers to use the Intimidator Pearl on the dry test pattern, while Cranker had enough hook from the aggressive shell to use it at box finish on the heavy oil pattern.

Stroker used the strong move off the dry to get the Intimidator Pearl to the pocket on the fresh medium pattern. What separated this ball from many of the other pearls Stroker has thrown was how much traction he had on shots that were left of target into the heavier oil. Shots he thought would not get to the pocket or not have enough angle at the pins still managed to strike. The dry pattern had enough oil in the fronts for Stroker to get his Intimidator Pearl to the pocket. His ball didn’t change the pattern much, which allowed him to stay in the same part of the

