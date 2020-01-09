General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Intimidator
|Reviewed:
|February 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple / White
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Assailant
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.481
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Intimidator is the latest high performance option in the DV8 lineup. This ball uses an asymmetrical weight block and a new coverstock to give bowlers hook in the middle of the lane with a strong back end recovery. The Assailant core shape that was used previously in the Instigator is a low RG (2.481″) and high differential (0.051″) design that revs up quickly and provides a large amount of track flare potential. The reactive solid Inciter Max cover is stronger than the Inciter coverstock that was seen on the Instigator and Verge. This cover had no trouble creating hook in the midlane while still retaining energy for a strong move at the breakpoint.
We found this ball’s large amount of hook potential to be best on the heavy oil test pattern for all three testers. Stroker could start his ball around 15 off his hand, with a target across the second arrow and a breakpoint on eight on the fresh. Tweener got his Intimidator to the same breakpoint as Stroker, but played about six boards deeper through the front
