General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Deception Pearl Plus
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Dark Purple / Light Purple Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rumor Medium RG Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.534
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The DV8 Nasty Rumor uses the same Rumor Medium RG Symmetric core design as the original Rumor. This release features the new Deception Pearl Plus coverstock, which we found to be significantly more responsive to the dry than the Deception Pearl cover on the original Rumor. The added change of direction off the dry provided by this ball gave all three of our testers a much more consistent reaction to the pocket on our medium pattern than they had with the original Rumor.
Cranker had the best reaction on our fresh medium test pattern. His Nasty Rumor started on 25, crossed around 15 at the arrows, and made its way out to a breakpoint on the seven board downlane. As long as he didn’t miss his finger holes at the bottom of the swing, he could get this ball to hook out of the middle part of the lane, giving him some room for error at the breakpoint. Tweener had to play ...
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.