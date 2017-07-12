DV8 Rumor

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Deception Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Neon Green
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Rumor Medium RG Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.534
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

The Rumor adds a new symmetrical-cored option to the DV8 product line. This ball uses the new Rumor Medium RG Symmetric weight block, paired with the Deception Pearl coverstock. This new pearlized cover comes out of the box prepped with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The Rumor’s combination of coverstock and core provided us with easy length and a very controlled downlane motion. We found this ball to be a step beneath the Creed, offering us the same amount of hook as the Freakshow Flip, but with a very different motion.

The Rumor’s smoother reaction off the dry was best for all three of our testers on our driest test pattern, with Stroker and Tweener having the best reactions. The compounded coverstock gave the Rumor easy length and they both saw a very controlled motion off the breakpoint. They played pretty straight through the front of the lane, trying to keep their breakpoint between the seven and nine boards at the range finders. If they ...

DV8 Rumor Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Rumor to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Rumor Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.