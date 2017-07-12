General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Deception Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Neon Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rumor Medium RG Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.534
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Rumor adds a new symmetrical-cored option to the DV8 product line. This ball uses the new Rumor Medium RG Symmetric weight block, paired with the Deception Pearl coverstock. This new pearlized cover comes out of the box prepped with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The Rumor’s combination of coverstock and core provided us with easy length and a very controlled downlane motion. We found this ball to be a step beneath the Creed, offering us the same amount of hook as the Freakshow Flip, but with a very different motion.
The Rumor’s smoother reaction off the dry was best for all three of our testers on our driest test pattern, with Stroker and Tweener having the best reactions. The compounded coverstock gave the Rumor easy length and they both saw a very controlled motion off the breakpoint. They played pretty straight through the front of the lane, trying to keep their breakpoint between the seven and nine boards at the range finders. If they ...
