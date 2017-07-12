General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Claw Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Pitbull Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.486
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Pitbull Growl is DV8’s high performance release for this summer, and it is unique in being a solid-covered follow-up to another solid-covered ball, the original Pitbull. Both balls use the very strong Pitbull Low RG Asymmetric weight block, with all the differences between the two balls being in coverstock and box finish. The new Composite Claw Solid cover on the Growl is more angular than the cover on the original. The Growl is also not as rough out of the box with its 500/2000 SiaAir finish, giving it more length and a stronger motion downlane than the original Pitbull.
The Pitbull Growl offers a large amount of total hook and we liked it best on our heavy oil test pattern. All three testers liked their ball reaction on the fresh, with each of them starting about three boards farther right with their feet compared to the original Pitbull. The Growl’s added length and stronger back end motion allowed them to have their angles open more, getting the Growl farther right at the breakpoint than they could with the Pitbull. Shots thrown with ...
