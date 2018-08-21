General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Toxin-R
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Halogen Yellow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Toxicity
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.564
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Outside of its bright yellow color scheme, which is a throwback to the Misfit Neon Yellow Pearl, the DV8 Poison brings everything new to the table. The coverstock is a new reactive solid called Toxin-R, which is much thicker than any previous pour from DV8. It comes out of the box at a rough 500/1500 SiaAir finish. The core is a new symmetrical weight block called Toxicity. The Poison’s two-piece design provides a high RG and a high total differential that produces around six inches of track flare potential. This bright yellow ball reads the middle of the lane very strongly and provides a smooth, continuous motion all the way through the pin deck.
The strong, arcing shape of the Poison is best on heavier oil volumes, and we had our best success with it on our longest oil test pattern. Our testers took full advantage of the Poison’s rough box finish on this condition, as it easily chewed right through the oil for all three styles. Cranker was able to start on 30 with his Poison, sending it out over 18 at the arrows and as far right as eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was 10 right of that off his hand, crossing 14 at the arrows and also getting his ball to eight downlane.
