General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Smooth Criminal
|Reviewed:
|November 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Jailbreak (S5)
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Steel Blue / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Larceny
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.471
|Diff:
|0.028
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Smooth Criminal introduces a new core and coverstock to the DV8 line. It uses the new Larceny symmetrical weight block. This core is a low RG (2.471″) and low differential (0.028″) shape, designed to rev up quickly and control the motion off the dry. This ball uses the new Jailbreak (S5) hybrid coverstock that is finished with 500/1000/3000 SiaAir. We saw this ball pick up very well in the midlane and offer a smooth and controllable motion off the dry. The Smooth Criminal was a step down from the current balls in the DV8 line, providing an option for drier conditions in the brand.
Stroker
Stroker saw the Smooth Criminal pick up very easily in the midlane on the fresh medium oil pattern. The dull finish and quick-revving core allowed him to play a small swing off his hand, getting the ball over the second arrow and out to as far as board four at the breakpoint. He could hit the pocket on misses farther right, but the ball didn’t have enough angle to get through the pins from that far out. He had enough traction through the oil in the middle of the lane for the ball to still get to the pocket without over-hooking downlane when he missed inside of target. He was able to stay in the same part of the lane for the majority of the session, and he didn’t need to make a big move until the other bowlers started throwing shots. He could make small parallel moves with his laydown point and his
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DV8 Smooth Criminal Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Smooth Criminal vs. DV8 Dark Side Curse
- DV8 Smooth Criminal vs. DV8 Double Trouble
- DV8 Smooth Criminal vs. DV8 Heckler Hybrid
- DV8 Smooth Criminal vs. DV8 Heckler Taunt
- DV8 Smooth Criminal vs. DV8 Intense Collision
- DV8 Smooth Criminal vs. DV8 Mantra Solid
To compare the DV8 Smooth Criminal to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Smooth Criminal Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.