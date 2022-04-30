General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Trouble Maker Pearl
|Reviewed:
|February 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Inciter Xtreme
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Blue / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dualistic
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.496
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Trouble Maker Pearl is the follow-up to DV8’s Trouble Maker, which was introduced late last spring. Like the original, this ball also uses the symmetrical Dualistic core design, but it is surrounded by the pearlized HK22-based Inciter Xtreme coverstock. It comes out of the box with a Factory Compound finish to give it more length and a much sharper change of direction when it finds friction. This reaction shape gave our testers a good look on medium to drier lane conditions.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction of the three bowlers on our fresh medium oil pattern. The Trouble Maker Pearl wasted no energy getting down the lane and had a strong reaction downlane. The glossy finish didn’t seem to remove much oil from the lane, and he didn’t have to move much when only throwing this ball. Once some duller balls had gone down the lane and caused some transition, the Trouble Maker Pearl really got to shine. The coverstock was strong enough to get to the pocket on shots that stayed in the oil a bit longer, avoiding the over/under reaction that some shiny balls sometimes create for him. He could either keep moving farther inside to shape the ball more or increase his speed and use more of the friction, with both options being equally successful.
The easy length from the Trouble Maker Pearl made it an option for Cranker on the dry pattern as well. He could increase his speed and flatten his hand for a pretty good look. His reaction improved when following transition
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl vs. DV8 Captiv8
- DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl vs. DV8 Chill
- DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl vs. DV8 Hellcat XLR8
- DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl vs. DV8 Trouble Maker
- DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl vs. DV8 Verge Hybrid
- DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl vs. DV8 Violent Collision
To compare the DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.