DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Trouble Maker Pearl
Reviewed:February 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Inciter Xtreme
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black / Blue / Gold
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Dualistic
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.496
Diff:0.045
Int. Diff:0.000

The Trouble Maker Pearl is the follow-up to DV8’s Trouble Maker, which was introduced late last spring. Like the original, this ball also uses the symmetrical Dualistic core design, but it is surrounded by the pearlized HK22-based Inciter Xtreme coverstock. It comes out of the box with a Factory Compound finish to give it more length and a much sharper change of direction when it finds friction. This reaction shape gave our testers a good look on medium to drier lane conditions.

Cranker

Cranker had the best reaction of the three bowlers on our fresh medium oil pattern. The Trouble Maker Pearl wasted no energy getting down the lane and had a strong reaction downlane. The glossy finish didn’t seem to remove much oil from the lane, and he didn’t have to move much when only throwing this ball. Once some duller balls had gone down the lane and caused some transition, the Trouble Maker Pearl really got to shine. The coverstock was strong enough to get to the pocket on shots that stayed in the oil a bit longer, avoiding the over/under reaction that some shiny balls sometimes create for him. He could either keep moving farther inside to shape the ball more or increase his speed and use more of the friction, with both options being equally successful.

The easy length from the Trouble Maker Pearl made it an option for Cranker on the dry pattern as well. He could increase his speed and flatten his hand for a pretty good look. His reaction improved when following transition

DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Trouble Maker Pearl Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.