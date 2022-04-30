General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Trouble Maker
|Reviewed:
|May 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Inciter Max Continuation
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Light Blue / Black / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dualistic
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.496
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Trouble Maker introduces a new symmetrical core shape for DV8. The Dualistic core design features a 2.496″ RG and a 0.045″ differential. Its design aims to provide a wider range of possible ball reactions for bowlers who don’t use a thumb hole, depending on the layout that is used. It comes wrapped in the Inciter Max Continuation coverstock that appeared previously on the Collision. Coming out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir finish, this ball offers easy revs in the midlane and a strong, continuous motion at the breakpoint and throughout the back end. All three testers saw this ball cover more total boards than the Collision and Captiv8, while being more responsive to the dry than balls like the Verge Solid and Hellcat.
Cranker got to the pocket very easily with the Trouble Maker on the heavy oil pattern. The ball revved up quickly off his hand, creating plenty of traction in the midlane and more downlane motion than the Verge Solid. The stronger back end reaction was a big benefit for him as the pattern started to break down. When smoother balls would straighten out downlane, the Trouble Maker continued to go high flush. He kept the Trouble Maker at its box finish for the entire session on this pattern, seeing enough separation between it and balls like the Verge Solid, Captiv8, and Diamond Diva. Cranker had a little less area on the fresh medium oil condition. The shorter distance of this pattern made the Trouble Maker harder to control at the breakpoint. If he was too far
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Trouble Maker Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Trouble Maker vs. DV8 Brutal Collision
- DV8 Trouble Maker vs. DV8 Captiv8
- DV8 Trouble Maker vs. DV8 Diamond Diva
- DV8 Trouble Maker vs. DV8 Hellcat
- DV8 Trouble Maker vs. DV8 Verge Solid
To compare the DV8 Trouble Maker to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Trouble Maker Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.